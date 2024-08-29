Open Record: Disappointing Denials
MILWAUKEE - A dispute over hail damage prompted one family to write to Contact 6. Now, months later, their case is going to court. Why does the family's attorney say the damage should be covered by insurance? Plus, veterans suffering from chronic pain are dealt a setback. Why is their eligibility to get care outside the VA system being scaled back? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
