Open Record: Cops in the Classroom
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge ordered the state's largest school district and the City of Milwaukee to split the cost of putting school resource officers in schools. That judge also put a strict deadline on when those officers are in Milwaukee Public Schools and the clock is ticking. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the controversial law MPS never asked for and the long battle over who should foot the bill for police officers in schools.
