Open Record: Consumer concerns

FEMA has billions of dollars set aside to help families with funeral and burial costs of those who died due to COVID-19, so why have many not even applied? Plus, what happens if you're vaccinated, but unable to prove it? In today's episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about some of the top consumer issues coming in to the FOX6 inbox. In today's Off the Record segment, the team welcomes in the new year with the phrase, 'Happy New Year.' But how far along into the new year is it acceptable to say that?

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators by clicking HERE.

Related episode links: