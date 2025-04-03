Open Record: The Buyers List
MADISON, Wis. - FOX6 recently shared the investigation into a massive Wisconsin puppy mill that sells beagles for scientific experiments. Now, we know who is buying the dogs. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn obtained an internal buyers list from Ridglan Farms. Polcyn explains how one of Ridglan's most loyal customers is now speaking out in defense of animal research. Plus, you'll hear about the alternatives some say could and should replace animal testing.
