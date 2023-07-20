Open Record: Burned Out
MILWAUKEE - The suicide rate among firefighters is a national battle and has become personal for one now-retired Milwaukee firefighter. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter and anchor Suzanne Spencer on to talk about a recent story she shared of one man who is using his voice and experiences to encourage other first responders to ask for help.
