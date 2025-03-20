Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Bred for the Lab

Published  March 20, 2025 9:09am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 359: Bred for the Lab

A factory farm west of Madison that breeds beagle puppies for use in scientific experiments is facing both criminal and disciplinary investigations for mistreatment of animals.

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. - Is it animal agriculture or animal cruelty? A special prosecutor will soon decide if criminal charges should be filed against the operators of Ridglan Farms. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down the details of his latest investigation into the massive dog-breeding farm west of Madison, WI. You'll learn the history behind facilities like this one, the animal rights groups targeting the commercial breeder, and where various investigations into the farm stand right now.

