Open Record: Bred for the Lab
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. - Is it animal agriculture or animal cruelty? A special prosecutor will soon decide if criminal charges should be filed against the operators of Ridglan Farms. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn breaks down the details of his latest investigation into the massive dog-breeding farm west of Madison, WI. You'll learn the history behind facilities like this one, the animal rights groups targeting the commercial breeder, and where various investigations into the farm stand right now.
Related episode links:
- Dogs of science; Wisconsin puppy mill could face criminal charges
- Blind beagle 'rescued' from puppy mill thrives 8 years later
- FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn answers viewer questions about Ridglan Farms
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.