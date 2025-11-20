Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Brain Trust

Published  November 20, 2025 2:34pm CST
Children's Wisconsin is off the hook after mistakenly throwing out a donated brain. This, after a Milwaukee County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the donor's parents. In this episode of Open Record, how the family is reacting to that decision. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how we got here, the issue at the center of it all, and what happens next.

