Open Record: Born in the Wrong State
MILWAUKEE - The federal government added a new disease to its recommended list for newborn screening. But, it could be years before Wisconsin tests for the deadly disorder. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why your baby's life could depend on where it's born. It's part of Bryan's continuing investigation into the rare Krabbe disease and newborn testing for it.
