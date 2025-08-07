Open Record: Blowing Smoke

Expand / Collapse search

Published  August 7, 2025 11:17am CDT
Is there anything Canada can really do as Wisconsin spends another summer clouded in wildfire smoke?

The Brief

    • Parts of southeast Wisconsin have spent days under an air quality alert this summer.
    • FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell talks about the Canadian wildfires.
    • Hear from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who wrote a letter to the Canadian ambassador.

MILWAUKEE - Parts of southeast Wisconsin have spent days under an air quality alert this summer due to wildfire smoke creating unhealthy air quality. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell on to talk about the Canadian wildfires. You'll learn why all that smoke is coming to Wisconsin, how weather patterns and other factors are playing a role and if there's anything we can do about it. You'll also hear from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who wrote a letter to the Canadian ambassador. 

