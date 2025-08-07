Open Record: Blowing Smoke
MILWAUKEE - Parts of southeast Wisconsin have spent days under an air quality alert this summer due to wildfire smoke creating unhealthy air quality. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell on to talk about the Canadian wildfires. You'll learn why all that smoke is coming to Wisconsin, how weather patterns and other factors are playing a role and if there's anything we can do about it. You'll also hear from U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who wrote a letter to the Canadian ambassador.
The Source: The FOX6 Investigators produced this podcast.