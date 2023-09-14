Open Record: Beyond the Limit
MILWAUKEE - A shortage of psychiatric beds lands Wisconsin's mental health system in court. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains how an explosion in court-ordered treatment is pushing state mental hospitals beyond the limit. Bryan explains how a local felony court case is exposing a larger problem with mental health care in Wisconsin.
