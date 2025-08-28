Open Record: After the Flood
MILWAUKEE - After devastating floodwaters wreaked havoc on southeast Wisconsin, the extent of the damage is becoming clear. From cleanup and insurance denials to financial assistance and the possibility of federal dollars, thousands in the Milwaukee-area are still navigating the aftermath. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about the fallout from the floods. The team talks to the American Red Cross, an insurance attorney who represents policyholders in challenges cases, and Milwaukee's Commissioner of Public Works.
