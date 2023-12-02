Open house to help restore Milwaukee's Trinity Lutheran Church

Rebuilding Trinity Lutheran Church
FOX6's Isley Gooden talked with Ben Zuehlsdorf of Zuehlsdorf Woodworks to look at the progress in restoring Milwaukee's Trinity Lutheran Church.
MILWAUKEE - In 2018, Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee started on fire, causing significant damage to the 140-year-old building, but they are rebuilding.
