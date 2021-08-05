Opening Day at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is here! Check out the Opening Day highlights below for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular.
New for 2021
- Operating Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Final Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Cashless at parking and admission. Cash will still be accepted throughout the Fair Park. This is for parking and admission ONLY.
WELLS FARGO $2 DAY benefiting Hunger Task Force
- Admission Promotion – $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of at least two cans of pears or peaches, or a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance.
- New in 2021 – Donate online in lieu of bringing a food donation and receive an emailed coupon code for a $2 admission. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets.
- Visit Central Park to sit on the Hunger Task Force Farm tractor for a picture, enjoy live music, and free samples.
AGRICULTURE HIGHLIGHTS
- Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship in Case IH Coliseum at 8 a.m.
- Champions Challenge – 4-H Drill Team in Case IH Coliseum at 3 p.m.
- Champions Challenge – Gymkhana in Case IH Coliseum at 6 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS
- State Fair Main StageSkillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.
- Skillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.
- Bank Five Nine Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Leinenkugel’sResurrection – A Journey Tribute at 8:00 p.m.
- Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at 8:00 p.m.
Advertisement