Opening Day at Wisconsin State Fair

Hunger Task Force is bringing back its opening day donation tradition

Fairgoers can donate two cans of peaches or pears, or make a cash donation at the gate to receive $2 admission

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is here! Check out the Opening Day highlights below for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular.

New for 2021

  • Operating Hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Final Sunday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Cashless at parking and admission. Cash will still be accepted throughout the Fair Park. This is for parking and admission ONLY.

New foods at the State Fair

This year, it returns with 70 new foods and more than 100 musical acts

WELLS FARGO $2 DAY benefiting Hunger Task Force

  • Admission Promotion – $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of at least two cans of pears or peaches, or a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance.
  • New in 2021 – Donate online in lieu of bringing a food donation and receive an emailed coupon code for a $2 admission. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets.
  • Visit Central Park to sit on the Hunger Task Force Farm tractor for a picture, enjoy live music, and free samples.

AGRICULTURE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship in Case IH Coliseum at 8 a.m.
  • Champions Challenge – 4-H Drill Team in Case IH Coliseum at 3 p.m.
  • Champions Challenge – Gymkhana in Case IH Coliseum at 6 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • State Fair Main StageSkillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.
  • Skillet with Colton Dixon and Ledger at 7:30 p.m.
  • Bank Five Nine Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Leinenkugel’sResurrection – A Journey Tribute at 8:00 p.m.
  • Resurrection – A Journey Tribute at 8:00 p.m.

