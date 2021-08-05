Opening Day at Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is here! Check out the Opening Day highlights below for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular.

Cashless at parking and admission. Cash will still be accepted throughout the Fair Park. This is for parking and admission ONLY.

Admission Promotion – $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a donation of at least two cans of pears or peaches, or a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance.

New in 2021 – Donate online in lieu of bringing a food donation and receive an emailed coupon code for a $2 admission. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets.