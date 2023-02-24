'Grandmother of Juneteenth' visits America's Black Holocaust Museum

Dr. Opal Lee – known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" – joined Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and other community leaders at America's Black Holocaust Museum Friday morning, Feb. 24.

Lee, a Nobel Prize-nominated human rights advocate, is most known for her work getting Juneteenth recognized as a federal holiday.

"It is an honor to welcome Dr. Opal Lee to Milwaukee County during Black History Month," Crowley said in a statement. "Her work honors the history of Black citizens in this country, and Milwaukee County stands on her shoulders as one of the giants who’ve helped make it possible for us to pursue our vision of race and health equity."

Friday, she toured America's Black Holocaust Museum and held a questions-and-answers session

In 2016, at the age of 89, Lee walked 1,400 miles from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C. to do so – but said the holiday's importance lies in the work that still needs to be done.

America's Black Holocaust Museum

"It's important that we pass on to the younger children, let them know what things happened, so it doesn't happen again," Lee said. "If they just listen, if they just take it and go with it, because there's so many things that still need to be done."

Lee's work for Juneteenth has spanned five decades. She was in Washington when President Joe Biden signed the bill that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.