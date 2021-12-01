Omicron COVID variant in US

The omicron COVID variant is officially in the United States, with the first case confirmed in California Wednesday, Dec. 1. There's a new push for vaccinations and mask-wearing as health leaders and businesses wonder what's next.

Milwaukee is under a mask advisory – not a mandate – as Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says we’re at a challenging juncture with an increase in COVID19 cases in general and a lot of unknowns when it comes to the latest variant.

"We don’t know what this new virus will bring," said Omar Shaikh, co-owner, 3rd Street Market Hall.

Shaikh does know the pandemic has already brought plenty of challenges.

"It hasn’t been fun, I’ll tell you that," said Shaikh.

As the 3rd Street Market Hall here’s opening date looms, so does the new omicron variant.

"I don’t think there’s room to panic right now," said Shaikh. "I think we need to wait for real data and real information."

The variant's genetic sequence raised red flags.

"When they notice mutations along there, they start worrying about things like, is it going to be more transmissible, more severe?" said Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Health.

As the virus changes, so must the approaches to handle it.

"What we want to do more than anything is we want to educate people," said Mayor Barrett.

Mayor Barrett calls the recent mask advisory the most effective tool as of now, though, a mandate is never off the table.

"There are concerns with a mandate as to enforceability, as to how effective it would be," said Barrett.

There are still plenty of questions on the table as scientists work to learn just how the omicron variant affects people and how vaccines will stand up to it,

"Even if it’s not mandated, it’s a good idea to wear a mask, especially when you’re around groups of people," said Dr. Shirley.

"I wouldn’t support a mask mandate at this point," said Shaikh. "I don’t think it makes sense to single out an area. I think the push should be for vaccinations."

We're seeing that renewed push for vaccinations and boosters both nationally and locally. The Milwaukee Health Department is holding a second vaccine clinic at Fiserv Forum this weekend.