Old World Wisconsin celebrates 'Home for the Holidays'

Step back in time and take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life at Old World Wisconsin's "Home for the Holidays" event.

You can meet St. Nicholas, ride on a horse-drawn wagon, create holiday greenery and handmade ornaments, and so much more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. It will also take place Saturday and Sunday next weekend (Dec. 14 -15).

