Expand / Collapse search

Old World Wisconsin celebrates 'Home for the Holidays'

By
Published  December 8, 2024 8:36am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Old World Wisconsin 'Home for the Holidays'

Emily Konavaluk from Old World Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Home for Holidays event and what you can see and take part in.

EAGLE, Wis. - Step back in time and take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life at Old World Wisconsin's "Home for the Holidays" event.

You can meet St. Nicholas, ride on a horse-drawn wagon, create holiday greenery and handmade ornaments, and so much more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. It will also take place Saturday and Sunday next weekend (Dec. 14 -15).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more, click here.

Krampus at Old World Wisconsin

Maria Comiskey from OId World Wisconsin joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about "Home for the Holidays," and she was joined by Krampus!

Living history at Old World Wisconsin

Dan Hess and Anna Kuhtz joined FOX6 WakeUp, talking about the holiday history on display at Old World Wisconsin, which includes St. Lucia bread.

.