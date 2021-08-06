Old World Wisconsin brewhouse coming in 2022

It's International Beer Day—making it appropriate for Old World Wisconsin to introduce their brand new brewing experience coming in spring 2022.

The mission of the Old World Wisconsin museum is to showcase the old coming together with the new. Soon you’ll be able to fully experience the history of beer in Wisconsin.

"We’re looking for ways to reconnect people with Old World Wisconsin," said director Dan Freas.

And in Wisconsin, a solution usually involves beer.

The Old World Wisconsin staff is looking forward to bringing the original brewing experience to you—from seeing the ingredients, to the original brewing process, to actually enjoying a pint in their new beer garden.

"Beer, as part of the history and culture of Wisconsin, is very important. It’s an important story to be told and really hasn’t been told in this way in other locations," he said.

Dan Freas

To further enhance the historical experience, they moved a 1906 tavern 27 miles from its original location in Old Ashippun to this site--and intend on restoring it back to its original purpose as a post-prohibition tavern.

"We want it to be a truly immersive experience when guests step into the tavern, it will be like they stepped back into the 1930s. So there will be a radio playing behind the bar, music of the time period," he said.

Old tavern

They figure including beer will create a greater incentive for you to come by.

"If we can’t get adults to come back after they remember visiting during a 4th-grade field trip with beer as the theme, we’re not sure what else we could do to attract that audience," said Freas.

The new brewhouse will be open next May.

They hope the tavern will be fully restored a few months later.

