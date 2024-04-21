Okauchee Lake 'Pup Crawl' to provide service dogs for veterans

Pup Crawl at Smoke on the Water
Head to Smoke on the Water in Okauchee Lake with your (leashed) four-legged friend to enjoy some tasty brews while helping veterans in need receive a service pup! FOX6 stopped by to learn more.
OKAUCHEE LAKE, Wis. - Enjoy some brews while also hanging out with some four-legged friends to benefit veterans.
Smoke on the Water in Okauchee Lake is hosting a ‘Pup Crawl’ to benefit Sierra Delta, an organization empowering every veteran with approved dog training that provides purpose, innovation, and community through the love of dogs.
