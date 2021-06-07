Expand / Collapse search

O&H Bakery creates Whiskey Kringle for Father's Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee

If you’re a fan of Kringles, check out the new flavor combination O&H Danish Bakery is releasing this week

Brian is in Racine getting a behind the scenes look at what goes into their brand new Whisky Kringle.

RACINE, Wis. - O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky announced on Monday, June 7 that they have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, small batch Whiskey Kringle for Father’s Day.

A news release says the Whiskey Kringle features O&H’s classic tender pastry filled with a Highland Park Whisky infused caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry is then coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a smoky drizzle of vanilla icing. It is available now in the bakery’s locations and online for delivery. It features

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This small batch Kringle is only available until Father’s Day and customers can visit any of O&H’s five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages, and more at ohdanishbakery.com.

MPS launches summer meal delivery program

Milwaukee Public Schools is delivering free meals to city residents in the 53206, 53205, and 53233 ZIP codes this summer.