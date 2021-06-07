O&H Bakery creates Whiskey Kringle for Father's Day

O&H Danish Bakery and Highland Park Whisky announced on Monday, June 7 that they have teamed up to launch a limited-edition, small batch Whiskey Kringle for Father’s Day.

A news release says the Whiskey Kringle features O&H’s classic tender pastry filled with a Highland Park Whisky infused caramel and topped with buttery streusel. The pastry is then coated with a honey whisky glaze and topped with a smoky drizzle of vanilla icing. It is available now in the bakery’s locations and online for delivery. It features

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This small batch Kringle is only available until Father’s Day and customers can visit any of O&H’s five bakery locations in Wisconsin or shop online for Kringle, gourmet gift packages, and more at ohdanishbakery.com.