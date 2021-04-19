Officials ID suspect in Somers House tavern shooting as 24-year-old man

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department identified on Monday, April 19 the suspect from the Somers House tavern shooting that left three people dead and another three wounded on Sunday. He is identified as 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson. Vinson is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.

Officials indicated the suspect, Vinson, is facing one charge of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional criminal charges likely after further investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect was asked to leave The Somers House early Sunday. He later returned and opened fire. Officials said shots were fired inside and outside the bar, which he described as "very busy" at the time.

Friends identified the three men killed as Kevin Donaldson, Cedric Gaston and Atkeen Stevenson.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will hold a news conference to update the investigation into this case on Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

Investigators said they have reviewed surveillance video from the scene.

The sheriff reminds anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this investigation to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100 or anonymously to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.

This is a developing story.