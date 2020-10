A press conference held Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee highlighted the launch of a new opioid overdose awareness campaign, grants made under the US DOJ’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) Grant; and the DEA’s Drug Takeback Day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android