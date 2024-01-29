Official WI state highway map, your input wanted for next edition

article

After nearly a century of production, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking closely at how new technology and processes can build on the tradition of Wisconsin’s official state highway map.

Through the use of geographic information system (GIS) data, the map will better show current infrastructure to help travelers navigate roads throughout the state.

"The Official State Highway Map has become an iconic staple for residents and visitors exploring Wisconsin. We are excited to leverage GIS technology to more effectively produce this map," WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"As we transition to the new cartography process, we encourage everyone to share feedback on their use of the various map features as we evaluate potential improvements."

WisDOT welcomes public input on shaping the future of the map. Visit WisDOT’s official Wisconsin highway map website to complete the survey. The public comment period is open until Feb. 29, 2024. The next edition of the map will be published in 2025.

Wisconsin’s Official State Highway Map is distributed free to the public as required by state law.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Printed copies of the map can be picked up free of charge at many locations, including Wisconsin rest areas, welcome centers and travel information centers.