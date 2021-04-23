Oconomowoc teacher recognized for commitment to global education

Global education is more than just learning a different language, it is about understanding new perspectives and thinking about issues on a global level. This year's Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Global Educator of the year recipient hits every mark in her curriculum.

When Danielle Chaussée received a call that she was Wisconsin Global Educator of the Year...

"It’s a humbling experience and I’m very honored," said Danielle Chaussée.

Danielle Chaussée

Chaussée teaches Spanish at Oconomowoc High School and is the school's global scholars program coordinator.

"You know, our goal as educators is to prepare our students for career, college life readiness and being globally competent is such an important part of that," said Chaussée.

The award is presented by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to a Wisconsin educator who shows exemplary commitment to global education. Chaussée says her teaching style is a personalized approach.

"It’s really just helping my students understand the world and their place in it, the connection between local and global. Specifically, Spanish there are so many ways to use their skills in an authentic way," said Chaussée.

As the global scholars' coordinator, she works with students on global service projects, one of the four components of the program.

"Two of our students are working with local elementary school teachers, their students are writing books and then our global scholars are translating them into Spanish, and then they will be taken down to Guatemala," said Chaussée.

Chaussée is hoping the global mindset stays with the students.

"They described it as a butterfly effect. Starting small as freshmen doing one service project and then as seniors now they’re working on their own service projects. They see this as growing. One girl expressed that when she has children, teaching them the importance of service-learning and how this goes beyond high school. It just keeps growing," said Chaussée.

Chaussée brought the Global Scholars program to Oconomowoc High School in 2016. Since the program started, there have been 47 global scholar graduates.