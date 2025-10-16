The Brief Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc celebrated 100 years on Thursday. Employee-owned since 1986, they make products shipped all over the world. Lately, Sentry Equipment has faced economic challenges.



Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc celebrated 100 years on Thursday. It's a business that's been around almost as long as the city it's based in, but with that milestone comes new challenges.

Employee-owned

What we know:

Sentry makes products used by power plants, oil refineries and wastewater treatment facilities. Those products are shipped all over the U.S. and to 65 countries around the world.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"One hundred years is phenomenal – it’s something that’s exciting," said employee Stacie Roberts.

Sentry Equipment in Oconomowoc celebrates 100 years

Roberts started working there five years ago and noticed a big difference right away. Since 1986, Sentry Equipment has been employee-owned.

"There’s a driving factor for each of us. The inspiration. The work that we put in," she said. "It’s the people that matter and the people that drive it."

New challenges

What we don't know:

President and CEO Brian Baker said it gives workers a voice and is a big reason for the company’s longevity and success. Lately, it hasn’t been easy.

"The last 15, 20 years has been a challenge. The pool of people who want to do work like this has been shrinking," said Baker.

Brian Baker at Sentry Equipment

A year ago, FOX6 News stopped at Sentry for "Manufacturing Day." Hundreds of high school students toured the facility. The goal was to get "Gen Z" excited about trade jobs, and since that visit there has been another big change: tariffs.

"We used to do millions of dollars’ worth of business with China. We’re barely doing business in China (now)," said Baker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Baker said exports have taken a hit because of reciprocal tariffs. He said 28% of Sentry’s products are sold to foreign markets, and changing tariffs have been tough to navigate.

"We don’t like the unpredictability," Baker said.

While Sentry Equipment celebrates a century, there’s pride in the city they work in and the company they work for.

Related article