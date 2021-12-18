Oconomowoc police: Shelter in place, suspects sought

A public safety alert issued Saturday night, Dec. 18 advised Oconomowoc area residents to shelter in place as police search for two suspects.

According to the alert, police advise the public to be on the lookout for the suspects on foot near Wisconsin Avenue and Road T. The alert was sent around 8 p.m.

The suspects are described as a white female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall wearing sweatpants, and a Black male wearing a brown jacket, some form of hat and face covering. The suspects could possibly be 16 to 20 years old.

If either suspect is seen, call 911.

