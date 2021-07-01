Oconomowoc manhunt over, suspect taken into custody

article

The suspect in the strong-armed robberies and bank robbery that happened in Oconomowoc on Tuesday, June 29 was taken into custody in Sauk County on Wednesday, June 30. Officials identified the suspect as Kaia Mueller.

Officials say they were investigating leads as to the whereabouts of Mueller and his potential location. While conducting follow-up on these leads, they were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash around the area of Highway 67 and Valley Road. The hit-and-run suspect vehicle matched Mueller's vehicle.

A news release says witness information provided to police indicated the suspect vehicle was last seen east on Oconomowoc Parkway -- and possibly onto the bike path.

Later, officials received credible information that Mueller was in the Lake Delton area -- where he was taken into custody by the Lake Delton Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The manhunt began on Tuesday, June 29 after Oconomowoc police were called to a possible armed robbery on West Second Street. Investigators say the robber left on foot. There was then a vehicle theft on South Main Street.

There was then a hold-up alarm at Waukesha State Bank, prompting a police response. Summit police initiated a traffic stop on the suspect, but the vehicle crashed and the man, later identified as Mueller, took off into the woods near Golden Lake Road, prompting shelter in place warnings. Deputies in tactical gear and long guns also blocked streets in the area.

By 6:30 Tuesday, police say another car theft in the area was likely used by Mueller to get away.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.