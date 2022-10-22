Oconomowoc man missing; last seen near Pearl and Linwood

article

Police are seeking the public's help in their search for a missing 22-year-old Oconomowoc man, Brent Johnson, who was last seen Friday, Oct. 21, near Pearl and Linwood.

Johnson is described as a male, white, with heavy build, brown hair, a beard, and hazel eyes. Officials say Johnson was last seen wearing a raccoon skin hat, black and gray winter jacket, blue jeans, and orange and black Lego-themed shoes.

Police said Johnson is on the autism spectrum and has several medical conditions.

If Johnson is located, contact the City of Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.