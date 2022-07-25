Oconomowoc man's birthday bucket list item checked off

Oconomowoc's Jerry Peterson turns 83 years old later this month. His wish? To face off against Milwaukee Brewers' star relief pitcher Josh Hader. The Brewers politely declined that invitation. But Jerry's son had a Plan B.

Enter the Midwest Halos baseball organization – which invited Jerry out to the diamond on Monday evening, July 25 for a little catch and batting practice.

Keep in mind that Jerry has not played ball for more than 40 years. But when you got it, you got it.

Jerry told FOX6 News he wanted to get in the batter's box before he was too old to do so.