The Brief The community helped "Fill the Humvee" for the Oconomowoc Food Pantry. VFW Post 2260 organized the event as part of the National Day of Service. Fill the Humvee was one of 1,500 VFW Day of Service events nationwide.



The community helped "Fill the Humvee" for the Oconomowoc Food Pantry on Saturday, part of the fourth annual VFW National Day of Service.

Local perspective:

VFW Post 2260 organized the event, which is now in its third year. Community members were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items. All donations directly benefited the Oconomowoc Food Pantry.

The humvee was parked at the VFW Post on Wisconsin Avenue. Organizers hoped the effort would help ensure no family experiencing food insecurity goes hungry.

"People think of Oconomowoc as a wealthy area, and there's a lot of – there's a mixed population here – and there are food insecure (people) here, and what better way to help out than by helping those that need a lift up," said Garret Collins, VFW Post 2260 commander.

In addition to collecting food, the VFW accepted cash donations. There were also people posted at three area grocery stores to collect donations.

Anyone who missed Saturday's collection can still contribute to the Oconomowoc Food Pantry; yellow barrels collect donations at grocery stores throughout the year.

Big picture view:

Fill the Humvee was one of 1,500 VFW Day of Service events nationwide, according to organizers – three times the number of events compared to last year.