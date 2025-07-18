Oconomowoc fatal hit-and-run; Matthew Brennecke appears in court

article

The Brief Matthew Brennecke, the man accused of causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oconomowoc, made his initial appearance in Waukesha County Court on July 18. The crash happened on Monday at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene. Brennecke was taken into custody Thursday night, July 17.



Brennecke was taken into custody Thursday night, July 17. He now faces a criminal count of hit-and-run involving death.

Cash bond in Friday's appearance was set at $100,000 – and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 6.

Fatal hit-and-run crash

What we know:

The crash happened on Monday, July 14, at the intersection of Allen Road and Orchard Circle. Police said an SUV hit a Kubota tractor just before 1 p.m. and fled the scene.

The victim, identified as Al Eighmy, was taken to the hospital after the crash. Police said his condition deteriorated, and he suffered two strokes, before friends said he died on Wednesday.

Police said Brennecke, 49, hit Eighmy’s tractor and took off. According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect speeding with "significant front passenger-side damage."

Dig deeper:

Court records show Brennecke has a prior history of hit-and-run, reckless driving and failure to keep a vehicle under control. Before the crash, police said he was caught on surveillance video at a grocery store in Palmyra.

Police tips

What you can do:

Police asked anyone who lives in the area of the wreck to check their doorbell camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukesha County Communications at 262-446-5070. To submit an anonymous tip, visit the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers website.