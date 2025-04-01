article

The Brief A suspicious package was sent to Oconomowoc City Hall in March. Police identified a suspect in Pennsylvania as the person who sent the package. An investigation determined there was no threat to any city staff or elected officials.



Oconomowoc police said the suspect who sent a suspicious package to City Hall last month was identified as a person in Pennsylvania.

The backstory:

Oconomowoc City Hall was evacuated on March 4 because of a suspicious package. Once the all-clear was given, employees returned to the building.

Investigation unfolds

What we know:

On April 1, police said a suspect was located in another state shortly after the investigation began. Oconomowoc police worked with multiple agencies in Pennsylvania to locate the suspect and interview him about the package.

The suspect admitted he sent the package, according to police, but said he did not realize it was going to a government building. It has since been determined that the suspect was returning a medical device, which was found inside the package "along with several items he thought would be funny."

Police determined there was no threat to any city staff or elected officials, and the suspect was known to police in Pennsylvania. He has "several mental health issues," police said, but "has never been a threat."

What's next:

The Oconomowoc Police Department said the investigation is considered closed at this time.