Oconomowoc investigation; city hall evacuated, suspicious package
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - City hall in Oconomowoc has been evacuated on Tuesday, March 4 because of a suspicious package.
What we know:
A public safety alert has gone out to cellphone users instructing them to avoid the area near city hall.
Oconomowoc police say they were notified of a "suspicious circumstance" at Oconomowoc City Hall around 10:17 a.m.
In a news release, police said this is an "active investigation" and that there will be "more details to follow later."
Oconomowoc police presence
