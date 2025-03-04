Oconomowoc investigation; city hall evacuated, suspicious package

The Brief City hall in Oconomowoc was evacuated on Tuesday, March 4 because of a suspicious package. A public safety alert has gone out to cellphone users. Officers have multiple streets blocked off in the area.



What we know:

A public safety alert has gone out to cellphone users instructing them to avoid the area near city hall.

Oconomowoc police say they were notified of a "suspicious circumstance" at Oconomowoc City Hall around 10:17 a.m.

In a news release, police said this is an "active investigation" and that there will be "more details to follow later."

Oconomowoc police presence

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post with more information as it becomes available.