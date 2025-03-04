Expand / Collapse search

Oconomowoc investigation; city hall evacuated, suspicious package

By and
Published  March 4, 2025 11:21am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Oconomowoc investigation; city hall evacuated

City hall in Oconomowoc has been evacuated on Tuesday, March 4 because of a suspicious package.

The Brief

    • City hall in Oconomowoc was evacuated on Tuesday, March 4 because of a suspicious package.
    • A public safety alert has gone out to cellphone users.
    • Officers have multiple streets blocked off in the area.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - City hall in Oconomowoc has been evacuated on Tuesday, March 4 because of a suspicious package. 

What we know:

A public safety alert has gone out to cellphone users instructing them to avoid the area near city hall.

Oconomowoc police say they were notified of a "suspicious circumstance" at Oconomowoc City Hall around 10:17 a.m. 

In a news release, police said this is an "active investigation" and that there will be "more details to follow later."

Oconomowoc police presence

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by FOX6 News crews in the field as well as the Oconomowoc Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyOconomowocNews