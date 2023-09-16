Oconomowoc 'Cardboard Regatta' boat race, teams compete for 3rd year

article

In Oconomowoc, teams raced homemade cardboard boats to raise money for a community cause Saturday, Sept. 16.

Cardboard, tape and paint were the only materials used in the third annual "Cardboard Regatta" on Lac La Belle.

"It’s a very interesting event. I mean how many people go out in a cardboard boat into the lake?" said Laura Hart. "I never did that as a kid. It’s fun for them."

Hart's children competed for the second time Saturday, putting together rainbow- and venom-themed boats.

"We just stopped at the furniture store here in Oconomowoc, and we were able to collect everything we needed in one day," she said.

This year's event benefited the Oconomowoc Police Department's K-9, Gabo.

"He’s been a great asset to the community already," said Officer Josh Mosher, the department's K-9 handler. "He's been 100% community fund raised. We haven’t had to use the city's money at all."

"I love if you can win, that would be great," said Laura Hart. "If not, everybody could be a winner, but I also do love watching the competition. It’s a lot of fun."

The boats competed in the shallow end of the lake at City Beach to win "Best Boat," "Best Costumes," and "Best Sinking."

Cardboard Regatta on FOX6 WakeUp

The event was held at Buddy's Beach Bungalow.