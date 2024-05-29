Oconomowoc's Bayview Bread; baked for farmers markets, restaurants

Oconomowoc's Bayview Bread
After a more than 40 year career in technology, Mike Riggs of Oconomowoc decided to take a break so he could have more time to bake.
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - After a more than 40 year career in technology, Mike Riggs of Oconomowoc decided to take a break so he could have more time to bake. Brian Kramp is at Bayview Bread where some of the area’s best sour dough bread is baked for farmers markets, retail outlets and even a few restaurants.
Working the sourdough at Bayview Bread
Farmers Markets have already started for Spring and for one home baker that means his artisan breads will be available from Waukesha to Wauwatosa. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc at Bayview Bread seeing how they make their fan favorite sour dough bread.
Learning about sourdough bread
At Bayview Bread, their goal is to make your taste buds happy. They do that by sourcing the freshest and most authentic ingredients and then use old-fashioned techniques to ensure the highest quality for their sour dough bread. Brian Kramp is in Oconomowoc learning how they make sour dough at Bayview Bread.
Shaping croissants and pastries
It’s not often that a hobby started during retirement turns into a business, but for one Oconomowoc man baked goods is his new business of choice. Brian Kramp is at Bayview Bread seeing how a passion for pastry has turned into a budding business with tasty baked goods.
