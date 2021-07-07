Oconomowoc bank robbery, police video released

Newly-released video shows the moments when a Summit police officer tried to pull over a suspected bank robbery suspect on Interstate 94 on Tuesday, June 29.

Two men – 44-year-old Kaia Mueller and 21-year-old Malachi Thorne-Gray – are not charged in connection to the events and the days-long manhunt that followed.

Prosecutors say Mueller tried to carjack a woman, then was able to carjack a man a block or so away. Minutes later, reports came in that a bank several miles away was robbed at gunpoint and a Summit police officer spotted the stolen vehicle pulling out right in front of him.

Kaia Mueller, Malachi Thorne-Gray

Officer Kyle Palm started to follow the SUV onto the rain-soaked interstate, turned on his lights and sirens – attempting a "high-risk stop."

The vehicle didn't stop, taking off at speeds Palm estimated to be upward of 80 mph. He broke off the pursuit out of concern with the road conditions and traffic, but would not have to travel far. The stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the ditch.

Dashboard camera video from Summit police pursuit.

Palm pulled up to the scene and started yelling commands – "Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands!" – thinking the people in the SUV might still be there. The vehicle was out of view from the squad car's dashboard camera.

"Summit Police Department, we know you’re inside. Keep your hands up! Do not reach for anything, otherwise, you will be shot!" is heard on police camera audio.

The suspect, later identified as Mueller, was gone. Police reports and court filings say a K-9 found a pair of Crocs in the muddy forest – the same type of shoes worn by the bank robbery suspect.

Location of Kaia Mueller's Sauk County arrest for a series of Oconomowoc incidents.

Mueller was arrested in Lake Delton the following night. He has since been charged with attempted carjacking, attempted kidnapping, armed carjacking, bank robbery, felony firearm possession and operating a vehicle without permission.

Thorne-Gray, Mueller's co-worker, is also charged. Court documents say he was waiting to hear from Mueller after the robbery, but when he realized police were onto Mueller he "realized they were in trouble."

Mueller and Thorne-Gray remain in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Both are due in court for preliminary hearings next week.

