Oconomowoc bank fraud linked to ATM machines; from March 2025
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Oconomowoc Police Department is investigating a series of fraudulent transactions on bank accounts.
What they're saying:
"The common link between these events focuses on the use of publicly available ATM machines throughout the community," said the Oconomowoc Police Department.
Police said the impacted ATMs are available at multiple establishments, including gas stations, taverns, retail stores and more.
What's next:
If anyone in the community has utilized a publicly available ATM from March 2025 through the current date and found fraudulent activity on their financial accounts, please report it to the City of Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Oconomowoc Police Department.