Ocean Connections uses social media to connect during pandemic

We’re nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and many businesses continue to struggle, and some that care for animals are finding it difficult to feed their friends.

For the team at Ocean Connections, who are dedicated to providing forever homes to seals and sea lions deemed unable to survive in the wild, that’s meant turning to social media for views, follows and likes. Brian Kramp has the story of Milwaukee’s newest viral video stars.

If you haven’t been to the Milwaukee County Zoo in a while – don’t worry. There’s still a way to check in on the harbor seals and sea lions at Ocean Connections. You can find them on Tik Tok.

Education is our focus. Seals have a unique form of locomotion…crawling on their bellies! Although it may not seem like it…When they get moving they can crawl very quickly." Bet you didn’t know that! During the pandemic and winter in Wisconsin, reaching and teaching guests has been difficult.

"We don’t have a drive-up seal lion stop so we’ve had to be really, really creative," said Shelley Ballmann, President & CEO of Ocean Connections.

With some REALLY outgoing marine animals.

Advertisement

"This is Scooter. Isn’t he gorgeous? Tik Tok is the latest rage. At Ocean Connections, our seals have taken it by storm," said Shelley.

Because of Tik Tok More people have been able to see, learn about and fall in love with these animals.

"Mwah! Do you just need my attention? Is that what it is? Thank you so much," said Shelley.

And thank you is exactly what Diego AND his friends would like to say to their recent flood of new followers. In just 4 months more five hundred thousand people have followed them which is certainly something that surprised the staff.

"When we were having our creative brainstorming going on my daughter came to me and said, "You are missing the boat! She loved the idea but she was like, with Covid right now and everything we just simply don’t have time for this but go ahead if you want to do it, if you think you can do it, take it on see what you can do," said Kylie Ballmann, Online Sales & Merchandise Manager.

Since that first Tik Tok post in November, their videos have been seen nearly eleven million times!

"That video was probably one of the simplest ones I’ve made because the sound really tells me what to do," said Kylie.

Simple, but very effective.

"It’s over twenty million views today," said Shelley.

"It’s fun, exciting, and if we can throw some education in it also, it’s great," said Kylie.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

So how are these viral video stars handling their newly found fame?

"They love all the attention and the extra fish. I knew I just wanted to get the message of what Ocean Connections is and what we’re trying to do in order to help these amazing animals," said Shelley.

"It’s just amazing what this platform has done for Ocean Connections," said Kylie.