Oak Creek Ruby's Bagels 2-alarm fire

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Ruby's Bagels on Rawson Avenue in Oak Creek Wednesday evening, June 22.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury, and two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, Oak Creek fire officials said.

The first crews on the scene around 4:30 p.m. reported smoke coming from the roof and started attacking the fire from the inside of the building. However, it was soon discovered that this was unsafe due to the integrity of the building, so crews were removed for defensive operations outside.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing in additional crews.

The cause is under investigation.

Ruby’s Bagels posted on Instagram they will be closed until they can assess the damage.