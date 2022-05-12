Oak Creek police chase into Racine County shuts down highway

article

A police chase from Oak Creek into Racine County shut down U.S. Highway 45 early Thursday morning, May 12. One person was arrested.

The suspect vehicle was initially spotted speeding on Puetz Road. Officers caught up, but the vehicle continued to flee and the pursuit ensued.

The Franklin Police Department deployed stop sticks, but the suspect kept fleeing with deflated tires. The chase was called off in Racine County on Highway 45 in the village of Yorkville.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A short time later, police said, officers found the vehicle after it had left the roadway. An occupant was in need of medical attention, and officers rendering life-saving aid until medical assistance arrived. The person was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office closed down U.S. Highway 45 from State Highway 20 to County Highway K to assist in the investigation. The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public.

Advertisement

The Wauwatosa Police Department is leading the investigation.