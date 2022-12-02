Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Oak Creek
Woman hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland, Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2.

The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

According to a news release, the Oak Creek Police Department is working with the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the incident.