Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2.
The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
According to a news release, the Oak Creek Police Department is working with the Wisconsin State Patrol to investigate the incident.