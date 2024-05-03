Oak Creek overturned semitruck, Ryan Road blocked for several hours

article

UPDATE: The scene was cleared by 3 p.m. and traffic is flowing normally.

An overturned semitruck in Oak Creek blocked part of a major roadway for several hours on Friday, May 3.

The accident happened just before noon on westbound Ryan Road (State Highway 100 North) just west of the I-94 exit and entry ramps.

Oak Creek police asked people to re-route around Ryan Road between I-94 and 27th Street. The southbound off-ramp from I-41/I-94 is also closed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Oak Creek police initially said it would take several hours before the scene is cleared, because the semi-truck needed to be completely unloaded first. Police said it may be until 6 p.m. or later before the semi is removed.