Oak Creek motorcycle crash, operator hospitalized

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Oak Creek Thursday, April 13 near 13th and Rawson.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Oak Creek police said an officer discovered the motorcyclist "down" and jumped in to provide medical treatment.

The motorcyclist was then taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.