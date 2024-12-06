Oak Creek man accused; threatening officers over speeding ticket

article

A 27-year-old Oak Creek man is accused of threatening Caledonia police officers after receiving a speeding ticket in 2022. The accused is Tyler Rodriguez – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Threat to a law enforcement officer

Computer message-threaten/injury or harm

Terrorist threats-interruption of operations

According to the criminal complaint, a Caledonia police officer was made aware on Sept. 16, 2022 of threats to law enforcement made on Facebook by a person under the name of Tyler Rodriguez.

The complaint says Rodriguez posted the following message directly to the Caledonia Police Department Facebook page on Sept. 15, 2022:

"Hi my names Tyler I just got speeding ticket yesterday and I'm just letting you know you can issue a warrant right away because I'm not paying that dumb (expletive)"

Later the same day, the same person "sent a photograph of a ripped up traffic citation" followed by a message that read, "Theres your (expletive) ticket," the complaint says.

On Sept. 16, 2022, the complaint says a physical threat to officers was made on Facebook.

Cited for speeding

The complaint indicates the threats were made in response to a speeding ticket the defendant received on Sept. 14, 2022 at Nicholson and 6 Mile Road. Rodriguez was cited for doing 64 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Court filings say a message was sent from "a fake Facebook account under the name 'Miles Carter' on Sept. 15, 2022." In that message, the writer again threatened officers with physical violence. The complaint says this "fake account is believed to be created by Tyler and he is using it to send threatening messages anonymously."

Officers were tasked with bringing Rodriguez to the Caledonia Police Department for a formal interview and to check on his welfare. This came, in part, because Rodriguez "was listed as 'armed and dangerous' from a temporary protection order" issued in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It was also learned that Rodriguez possessed a valid Wisconsin concealed carry permit.

When officers went to an Oak Creek address to make contact with Rodriguez, they encountered Rodriguez's father, who "advised that Tyler was home but he would not come outside and nor would he let officers into the residents to speak with Tyler. He did state that Tyler does own at least two firearms," the complaint says.

Initial appearance

Online court records show when the criminal complaint was first filed in December 2022, that a warrant was issued for Rodriguez's arrest. The records now show Rodriguez made his initial appearance in Racine County court on Friday, Dec. 6. Cash bond was set at $5,000.