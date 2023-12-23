Oak Creek man accused; hiding camera in vent to capture video of teen

article

A 49-year-old Oak Creek man is accused of hiding a camera in a vent to capture video without a teenage girl's knowledge. The accused is Kevin Underwood – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Invasion of privacy-surveillance device

Capture an intimate representation without consent (three counts)

According to a criminal complaint, a person walked into the Oak Creek Police Department to file a complaint. That individual "reported concern about a camera being installed" in a teenage girl's room. The teen found the camera and reported it to her mother. That "camera was turned over to police and appeared to have been destroyed," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When an officer spoke with the defendant, he "denied putting the camera in the vent. The defendant told officers that they had some maintenance workers in there recently to check the air filters and to check the vents. A review of the maintenance logs showed this to be a false statement," the complaint says. The defendant also told officers he never purchased a camera similar to the one found. But a review of the defendant's Amazon account "showed purchases of eight (8) separate spy or hidden cameras between October 2018 and December 2022. A purchase from December 4, 2022, appeared to be a purchase of the same camera recovered from (the teen's) vent. A review of the defendant's phone showed an application had been deleted off his phone that was the accompanying application to the spy camera purchase to allow livestreaming to the phone," the complaint says.

When the defendant was arrested, a search "revealed a spy camera in his pocket that was disguised to look like a USB charger like one would use for a cellphone charger," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say a "Micro SD card was in the spy camera and it appeared to have been used in different cameras beginning in November 2022." At one point the video "shows the defendant's face and depicts the defendant holding the drill used to uninstall and reinstall the grate of the vent," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, the "SD card also depicts several videos of the defendant engaging in what appears to be prostitution." The complaint says "it does not appear as if any of these women know they are being videotaped" – and they have yet to be identified.

Underwood made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 22. Cash bond was set at $6,500.