LionsFest weekend in Oak Creek offers fun for community

article

The Brief Oak Creek LionsFest is underway now through Labor Day. From food and drinks to carnival games and music, it has a little bit for everyone. The event is the club's largest annual fundraiser, according to Chair Bruce Hubbard.



It's LionsFest weekend in Oak Creek, and the annual event is taking over the American Legion Post grounds on Shepard Avenue now through Labor Day.

What they're saying:

From food and drinks to carnival games and music, the event has a little bit for everyone – and it's free.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We have fun for four full days," said Richard Adkins, Oak Creek Lions Club member. "Sixty-five years the Oak Creek Lions have been putting on this festival for the Oak Creek community."

LionsFest also has a "Big Money" cash raffle with an $8,000 payout. The event is also the club's largest annual fundraiser, according to Chair Bruce Hubbard.

Featured article

"All money raised at this event will allow us to help meet pressing needs in our community," Hubbard said in a statement. "Our Lion members are dedicated volunteers, and we thank everyone who contributes to the support of our mission to serve our community and those in need."

Big picture view:

The Oak Creek Lions said the club currently has 150 members. Lions Club International has more than 1.3 million members across thousands of clubs in more than 200 countries.