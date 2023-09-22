Oak Creek laundry service fire, no injuries
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Firefighters were fighting a fire at Crothall Laundry Service near Stem and Helm in Oak Creek on Friday morning, Sept. 22.
Oak Creek Fire Department said the fire happened around 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw light smoke conditions and an active fire inside a piece of machinery.
Crews extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.
Several employees were assessed for smoke inhalation but were not taken to the hospital.