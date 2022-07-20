Oak Creek house fire; no injuries reported

article

Oak Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Mockingbird Lane early on Wednesday, July 20.

Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. The first-arriving fire department unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure.

Additional fire hoses were deployed to protect the adjacent structures. The fire was completely extinguished within 45 minutes.

The Oak Creek Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Cudahy, Franklin, Greenfield, Milwaukee, and South Milwaukee Fire Departments.

House fire on S. Mockingbird Lane, Oak Creek

Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.