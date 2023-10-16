Oak Creek High School threat investigation; students evacuated

article

Oak Creek police say a text message was received by a student with a bomb threat on Monday, Oct. 16 – and because of it, students were evacuated from the building.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office K-9s were called out to the scene – and thoroughly searched the Ninth Grade Center and the grades 10-12 building. Both buildings were deemed to be safe.

Oak Creek police are now working on the origin of the threat.

An email sent to parents and guardians of Oak Creek High School students noted a "possible safety threat" at the school.