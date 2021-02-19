Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek High School going virtual Friday following online threat

By FOX6 News Digital Team
OAK CREEK, Wis. - All classes at Oak Creek High School will be virtual on Friday, Feb. 19 due to a reported threat. 

According to the superintendent, the district became aware of a threat submitted through its StopIt app. 

Out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to move to remote learning Friday and close both the Ninth Grade Center and the 10-12 building.

The district is working with law enforcement to investigate. 

