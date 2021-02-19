Oak Creek High School going virtual Friday following online threat

All classes at Oak Creek High School will be virtual on Friday, Feb. 19 due to a reported threat.

According to the superintendent, the district became aware of a threat submitted through its StopIt app.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to move to remote learning Friday and close both the Ninth Grade Center and the 10-12 building.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The district is working with law enforcement to investigate.