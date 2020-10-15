Expand / Collapse search

Oak Creek-Franklin schools pivot to all-remote learning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Oak Creek High School

OAK CREEK, Wis. - In a letter to families, the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District on Thursday night, Oct. 15 announced that all instruction will pivot to all-remote learning.

The decision came following a school board meeting, the district citing a "critical" COVID-19 disease burden in the area according to a Medical College of Wisconsin update.

According to that update, the district, Oak Creek's COVID-19 disease burden sits at 430. Instruction will remain remote until that burden falls below 350 and continues trending down for a week thereafter.

Hybrid instruction will end on Friday, Oct. 15 until gating criteria are met to return to the classroom.

