Oak Creek-Franklin schools pivot to all-remote learning

article

In a letter to families, the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District on Thursday night, Oct. 15 announced that all instruction will pivot to all-remote learning.

The decision came following a school board meeting, the district citing a "critical" COVID-19 disease burden in the area according to a Medical College of Wisconsin update.

According to that update, the district, Oak Creek's COVID-19 disease burden sits at 430. Instruction will remain remote until that burden falls below 350 and continues trending down for a week thereafter.

Hybrid instruction will end on Friday, Oct. 15 until gating criteria are met to return to the classroom.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.